'My heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids': Poonam Pandey reacts to Raj Kundra's arrest

Actress-model Poonam Pandey on Tuesday reacted to Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in a case related to the production and streaming of porn films.

According to a report in TOI, Poonam has said that her 'heart goes out to' Shilpa Shetty, and their two children. Poonam added that she can't image what the actress must be going through.

Raj and Ryan Tharp have been sent to police custody till July 23. While Raj was arrested on Monday night, Tharp was arrested on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the case.

The police said that Raj appears to be the "key conspirator" of the case.

For the unversed, Poonam had filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj and subsequently registered a case at the Bombay High Court against him for fraud and theft.