'My father was my boyfriend': Neena Gupta reveals feeling 'lonely' sans partner for the longest time

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has recently revealed that she has often battled loneliness in her life, especially because she didn't have a husband or a boyfriend for the longest time.

However, she said that she was able to overcome her loneliness because she chooses to not dwell on the past.

In one of her recent interviews with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Neena Gupta was asked whether she has ever felt lonely over the years. Responding to this, the 61-year-old actress said, "Very often".

She also said that she felt lonely when she would be disrespected at work.

Neena Gupta added that her father was her boyfriend and was the man of their house.