'My father was my boyfriend': Neena Gupta reveals feeling 'lonely' sans partner for the longest time

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has recently revealed that she has often battled loneliness in her life, especially because she didn't have a husband or a boyfriend for the longest time.
However, she said that she was able to overcome her loneliness because she chooses to not dwell on the past.
In one of her recent interviews with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Neena Gupta was asked whether she has ever felt lonely over the years. Responding to this, the 61-year-old actress said, "Very often".
She also said that she felt lonely when she would be disrespected at work.
Neena Gupta added that her father was her boyfriend and was the man of their house.
For the unversed, Neena Gupta was in a relationship with West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, with whom she has daughter Masaba Gupta. She is now married to Vivek Mehra.
The senior actress has also recently said that the Covid-induced lockdown was the first time that she felt they were living like a married couple. Neena and Vivek, who first met on a flight from London to Mumbai, got married in 2008.
On the work front, Neena Gupta recently featured in Sardar Ka Grandson with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Although her performance is being lauded by many, the romantic-comedy has received a mixed reaction from the audience and critics so far.
Up next, she has a cameo in Kabir Khan's 83 and Dial 100 with Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar lined up.
