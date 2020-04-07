'My family isn't COVID-19 positive, my FB account is hacked': Shefali Shah

Actress Shefali Shah on Tuesday said her Facebook account has been hacked and that details of "her family getting coronavirus", posted by the hacker, are absolutely false.

"I want to say that I'm absolutely fine. And dealing with this entire situation as well as everyone else is dealing with it. dealing. I'm fine and I would never think of something so drastically negative. All of us at home are fine and safe... we are not corona positive as was one of the things that was written in my post. (By god knows who.)," Shefali wrote.

The actress also thanked people for reaching out to her.