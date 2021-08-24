'My faith sustains me': Amid Raj Kundra controversy, Shilpa Shetty shares message on faith

Amid the controversy of her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case, actress Shilpa Shetty on Tuesday shared a message on faith.

The 'Hungama 2' actress, who recently came back on social media after a long hiatus, took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of a book on faith.

In the picture, a quote by 'Free Thought and Official Propaganda' author Bertrand Russell reads: "What we need is not the will to believe, but the wish to find out."

The excerpt from the book reads, "Faith involves a leap of imagination. Real faith also involves a searching, a desire to find answers to life's most difficult questions. We may have faith that follows the teachings of an organised religion, or we may have faith we have acquired through our own experiences and study. In either case, we do not betray our faith when we continue to search for meaning. Rather, we deepen and strengthen it.

"My faith sustains me--and leads me on a continuous search for more knowledge."

Recently, Shilpa also made her comeback to the dance reality show 'Super Dancer 4' as a celebrity judge. She had taken a break from the show after her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in the pornography case.

Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, is currently in jail after being arrested in July in a case related to production and distribution of pornographic clips on mobile apps.

Earlier this month, Shilpa issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing controversy stating that the case is sub judice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped.

The Bollywood actor had posted a statement on Twitter which read: "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family."

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 03:38 PM IST