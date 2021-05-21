'My driver, watchman recognised me': Radhika Apte on nude video leak

Actress Radhika Apte, who made waved globally with Indian as well as international projects, recalled why she decided to bare it all for the 2015 film ‘Parched’.

It all began after a nude video went viral with reports suggesting that it was her in the video.

The clip was from Apte’s film ‘Clean Shaven’, and it wasn’t her in it.

Radhika, during an interview with Grazia magazine, said, “When a nude clip of mine leaked, while I was filming ‘Clean Shaven’, I was trolled badly, and it did affect me. I couldn’t step out of the house for four days, not because of what the media was saying but because my driver, watchman, and my stylist’s driver recognised me from the images."

"The controversial photographs were bare-skinned selfies, and anyone with a sane eye would have guessed it wasn’t me. I don't think there is anything one can do, or one should do, but ignore it. Anything else is a waste of your time. So, when I stripped for ‘Parched’, I realised: ‘There’s nothing left for me to hide',” she added.

'Parched', directed by Leena Yadav, is bankrolled by Ajay Devgn. It premiered at the Special Presentations section of the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

It is a story of four women from a village in Rajasthan, who are victims of practices of patriarchy, child marriage, dowry, marital rapes and physical and mental abuse. It also featured Tannishtha Chatterjee, Riddhi Sen and Surveen Chawla.

Talking about her most intense roles and the "emotional hangover" of such roles, Apte said in an earlier interview: "I look at these roles as gifts. They are outlets for me to grieve or feel things that one sometimes doesn't have the time or space for. Don't we over-occupy ourselves on purpose -- because it's too scary to deal with complexities? Sure, there is always the possibility of getting carried away or overindulging in a role. But I have made sure that I stay centered and I have learned to draw work boundaries, to take rejection and to understand how much to get involved. I have managed to master these things in my professional life, in the hope that one can do it in one's personal life as well."

She added: "I have never wanted to work because I want to be famous. Whereas popularity is important for commercial success, I want to get up in the morning and feel driven to pursue a project that makes me feel good. I confront my insecurities and don't shy away from that brutal honesty. I have made this a rule now, before saying "yes" to a project, I should want for it to give me deep meaning and purpose. I should feel the excitement and urgency of wanting to wake up at 5 am and eagerly go on the set."

Radhika was last seen in sci-fi series 'Ok Computer'. She will next be seen in 'Mrs. Undercover'. The film marks directorial debut of writer Anushree Mehta.