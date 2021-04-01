My biggest learning has been to keep learning!: Says Rani Mukerji on completing 25 years in Bollywood

Rani Mukerji completes 25 years in the Indian film industry this year and according to the acclaimed actor, this journey has been that of constant learning.

Rani says, “My biggest learning has been to keep learning. This has been my biggest learning. I think learning for an artist never stops. So, for me, my biggest learning has been to just focus on work and continue to do that with utmost sincerity.”

About her miracle run at the box office with her huge blockbusters, Rani says, “When I think of the number of years, it seems like a very long time but honestly for me it just seems like my journey has never stopped. It’s just gone on and on since the day I was 16 and started working. Now, 25 years feels the same because the struggle is yet on, learning is still on as an actor. There is a lot that I have to accomplish; there is a lot that I have to learn. For an actor, learning never stops. It still feels nice and I am raring to go because with each film, I kind of discover a new me and I love telling stories - important stories, powerful women stories.”

Rani will be next seen in the hugely anticipated Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a true story that sees her take on a country for her family.