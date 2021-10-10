'My biggest gift this year': Rakul Preet makes her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani official on her birthday

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is celebrating her 31st birthday on Sunday (October 10), has confirmed her relationship with actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul and Jackky shared an adorable photo in which the two can be seen holding hands and smiling cheek-to-cheek.

Jackky also penned a romantic birthday post for his ladylove. "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are," he wrote.

Thanking him, the actress shared the same photo and wrote, "You have been my biggest gift this year! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh nonstop, thankyou for being you!! here is to making more memories together."

Loading View on Instagram

Moments after they shared the post, fans and industry colleagues including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Kajal Aggarwal, Sophie Choudry, Tara Sutaria, Mukesh Chhabra, Jacqueline Fernandez and others sent love to the couple.

For the unawares, Rakul and Jackky worked together recently for an Akshay Kumar-starrer Production 41. In the film, Rakul plays Akshay Kumar's leading lady while Jackky has donned the producer's cap.

The team wrapped the shoot of the upcoming film on Saturday and Rakul had even shared a couple of photos with the cast and crew.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Rakul and Jackky have been spotted a lot of times on dinner dates and visiting each other's houses in Mumbai. However, they never confirmed or denied being in a relationship.

They have reportedly been dating for over a year now.

Rakul has an interesting line-up of films. She will be seen in 'Mayday', with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Doctor G.'

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 02:35 PM IST