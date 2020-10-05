'My biggest critic, cheerleader, teacher': Monali Thakur pens emotional note mourning her father's demise

Further talking about how her father encouraged her to pursue her dreams, the singer added, "I started dreaming because of you, Baba... seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness... your strength made me want to be strong like you... I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter, Baba... And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love... I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me... And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do... even while leaving you gave us no trouble... you went away like a king!"

"I love you so much, Baba.. I feel you around me cause you are my angel, protecting me from everything negative... giving me wisdom... I feel you more now... Chhotu will be strong for you, Baba! Amar Pronam tomake... mother nature kept my prayers and didn't make you suffer... you went peacefully... because Almighty takes care of such rare beautiful souls like you," she concluded.