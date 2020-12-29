'My accent was made fun of': Deepika Padukone looks back at criticism she faced in Bollywood

Deepika Padukone celebrated 13 years of her hit debut film 'Om Shanti Om' in November. Featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the Farah Khan directorial was a Diwali release, and went on to become a blockbuster at the box office.

‘Om Shanti Om’ revolves around a struggling actor, played by Shah Rukh, who falls in love with a top star Shantipriya, (Deepika). She is killed by a scheming producer but the two will meet years later in a tale of reincarnation. Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher played pivotal roles in the film.

Ever since her debut, Deepika has undoubtedly treated her fans with versatile and powerful characters like Piku, Mastani, Rani Padmavati, Meenamma, Laxmi and the list goes on.

Over the course of last 13 years, Deepika has truly transformed as an actor, and the audience is very excited to see her upcoming performances.

Deepika has carved a special place in the hearts of the audience, and 'Om Shanti Om' put her in the map of Indian cinema. Even though it was her debut movie, Deepika won several accolades for the character.

Looking back at her debut, Deepika revealed that venturing into Bollywood wasn’t a cakewalk. She did face her share of criticism.

Speaking to India Today, Padukone said, “Oh she is a model, she cannot act. My accent was made fun of. A lot was said and written about me and my craft, and, the truth is, all of it was extremely hurtful. When you are all of 21, these kind of brickbats most certainly affect you.”

Deepika will be next seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

Besides that, she will also be seen alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in an untitled project.