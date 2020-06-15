'My 3rd year through therapy and antidepressants', reveals comedian Danish Sait after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Sunday has sparked conversations about mental health. Everyone on social media is speaking about the importance of talking, acknowledging and being kind to one another. Many have taken to Twitter and shared that they were/are going through depression. One of them is Bengaluru-based comedian Danish Sait.
Sait who has taken social media by storm with his hilarious videos amid the COVID-19 enforced lockdown said that this was his third year of therapy and antidepressants. "My 3rd year through therapy and antidepressants, I don’t sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors / professionals have been my only hope (sic)," he wrote.
He added, "Our trigger points are very different, for some it’s professional, some it’s personal. Sometimes, there’s just nothing but a hollow feeling. A gas chamber where it’s hard to live and breathe. Medical help is the bomb! Do it, even if there’s nothing wrong with you, it’s helpful."
Sait said that the therapists help us deal with everyday situations. As a broken hand needs a professional, a broken mind needs one too, he said.
"Spend time with therapists and you realise there’s a science to living life. There are techniques that help us deal with everyday bull, people / situations / conversations cause trauma, can’t blame them for being them, instead we work on oursvelves to navigate around problems (sic)," he said.
The comedian added, "A broken hand can’t be fixed by a mechanic next door, it needs a professional. A broken mind needs a professional too. Self fixing is hard,simple truth is we’re barely aware of ourselves (sic)."
"Awareness to a problem is half the solution to a problem, my brain doesn’t produce enough chemicals that keep me balanced, I induce them, it works for me. I work out, it works for me, I speak, it works for me. Fix yourself! Don’t be shy, it’s all cool," he further added.
Danish Sait also stated the importance of having mentors in one's life. "It’s very important to find mentors, forget family and friends. We can’t choose family, friends come and go with seasons. Mentors bring perspective, mentors give advice, mentors shape us and make us aware. Experience is wealth, to the people in positions ... share and shape," he said.
Praying for Sushant Singh Rajput's departed soul, Sait said, "The truth of life is we are on our own journey, it gets lonely, it gets bright, it gets gloomy, and sometimes it’s a fight. I pray for Sushanth’s departed soul, must’ve gone through a lot. Give life a chance, we can’t fix it all ourselves, we’re human, seek help from professioals (sic)."
