'My 3rd year through therapy and antidepressants', reveals comedian Danish Sait after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Sunday has sparked conversations about mental health. Everyone on social media is speaking about the importance of talking, acknowledging and being kind to one another. Many have taken to Twitter and shared that they were/are going through depression. One of them is Bengaluru-based comedian Danish Sait.

Sait who has taken social media by storm with his hilarious videos amid the COVID-19 enforced lockdown said that this was his third year of therapy and antidepressants. "My 3rd year through therapy and antidepressants, I don’t sleep at night without taking my cipralex tablet. Depression doesn’t look like anything, it makes you feel like nothing from within. Hard to describe, harder to understand. Doctors / professionals have been my only hope (sic)," he wrote.

He added, "Our trigger points are very different, for some it’s professional, some it’s personal. Sometimes, there’s just nothing but a hollow feeling. A gas chamber where it’s hard to live and breathe. Medical help is the bomb! Do it, even if there’s nothing wrong with you, it’s helpful."