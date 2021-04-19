Music composer Shravan Rathod on ventilator support after testing positive for COVID-19

Shravan Kumar Rathod, of the popular composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, is critically ill and has been hospitalized in Mumbai.

The composer had recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor who is overseeing the musician’s care at the hospital, confirmed to a news portal that Shravan is undergoing the necessary treatment.

The musician is currently on ventilator support and his condition is critical, the doctor said, adding that there is a bit of heart enlargement and his pumping has been affected.

Reportedly, he is in Raheja Hospital in Mahim.

Shravan's close friend, lyricist Sameer, also informed TOI that the singer is in a critical condition and his lungs have been totally infected.

Reportedly, the civic officials were to visit his house to test his wife for COVID-19.

Nadeem-Shravan are widely regarded as the musicians who brought back melody in the early nineties with Aashiqui, their superhit soundtrack of 1990.

The frequent collaborations with Kumar Sanu resulted in a series of musical successes through the nineties, including Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Saajan, Phool Aur Kaante, Sadak, Deewana and Pardes.

The report of Shravan battling COVID-19 comes at a time when several Bollywood celebrities are diagnosed with coronavirus.

Recently, Bollywood personalities who have tested positive for the deadly virus are Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sameera Reddy and Sumeet Vyas.

A few days back, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and Aamir Khan among others had also tested positive.