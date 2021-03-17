Music composer Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo changes last name to honour brother's memory

Bollywood composer Sajid Khan has adopted 'Wajid' as his last name in the memory of his brother Wajid Khan, who passed away last year. The singer has said that he wants to keep his late brother's legacy alive and doesn't want people to call him Sajid Khan anymore.
In a recent interview, the 'Dabangg' composer revealed that he has adopted Wajid as his surname because he feels his brother's presence all the time, even when 'he isn’t physically present.' Sajid added that when he composes new tunes, he feels that Wajid is around him.
Sharing the interview on his Instagram, the singer announced: "So now you can call me Sajid Wajid."
Wajid Khan died due to coronavirus in June, last year. The 42-year-old singer also had underlying kidney issues.
Recently, during the promotions of an upcoming reality show, Sajid had said, "I feel he is very much with me and I feel his existence everywhere. I will work very hard to make him proud till my last breath. I just want to urge the media and our fans that they refer to me as Sajid-Wajid because I feel that I am no one without him."
On the work front, Sajid is now busy working on Salman's upcoming film, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film is slated for a theatrical release around Eid.
