Music composer Sajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo changes last name to honour brother's memory

Bollywood composer Sajid Khan has adopted 'Wajid' as his last name in the memory of his brother Wajid Khan, who passed away last year. The singer has said that he wants to keep his late brother's legacy alive and doesn't want people to call him Sajid Khan anymore.

In a recent interview, the 'Dabangg' composer revealed that he has adopted Wajid as his surname because he feels his brother's presence all the time, even when 'he isn’t physically present.' Sajid added that when he composes new tunes, he feels that Wajid is around him.

Sharing the interview on his Instagram, the singer announced: "So now you can call me Sajid Wajid."