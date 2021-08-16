'Mushkil waqt mein...': Amid Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty shares how yoga can help battle negativity

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty was recently a part of the virtual fundraiser for ‘We For India’ on the occasion of Independence Day.

This was Shilpa’s first appearance after she made a strong statement around her husband’s arrest in the ongoing porn films case.

During the segment, she shared how yoga can help keep negativity at bay and also demonstrated some breathing exercises.

“Mushkil waqt mein negative thoughts ka aana swabhavik hai. Lekin uspe control ke liye prana par ayam hona bohot zaroori hai. That is why positive rehne ke liye apni breathing ko sahi karne ke liye, aaj ke time mein pranayam pehle se bhi zyada zaroori ho gaya hai,” she said.

Translation: It is natural to have negative thoughts during tough times but to control that, it is important to control your breath. That is why pranayama has become integral to remain positive and improve breathing.

Earlier this month, Shilpa in a statement requested people to respect the family's privacy, especially that of her children, and let law take its course.

Kundra, 45, was arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on July 19, in a case, which it said related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. His bail application was rejected and is currently in judicial custody.

Shetty had also requested the Bombay High Court to gag media against alleged defamatory articles published against her and family after the arrest of her husband.

Justice Gautam Patel said there is a judicial limit on what can be construed as good or bad journalism, also observing that the articles referred to by Shetty in her suit do not seem to be defamatory.

The actor, who serves on the jury panel of the "Super Dancer Chapter 4", has not appeared on the Sony TV's dance reality show since Kundra was taken into custody.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 10:02 AM IST