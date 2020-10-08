Murdered? Poisoned? All the Rhea-Sushant TV myths busted so far

Member of active drug syndicate

The Narcotics Control Bureau had alleged that Rhea used to procure drugs for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend, who committed suicide at his Mumbai house on June 14.

The agency had said there existed ample material to show that Chakraborty arrested in the case represented a "chain," and an "active syndicate" that was involved in procuring, financing, harbouring and abetting drugs and its consumption.

"She is not part of drug dealers. She has not forwarded the drugs allegedly procured by her to somebody else to earn monetary or other benefits," the Bombay High Court said.

But its probe so far had not revealed any recovery of drugs either from Rhea or from Rajput's house, the court pointed out.

"It is their (NCB's) own case that the drugs were already consumed and hence there was no recovery.

In that case, there is nothing at this stage to show that the applicant (Rhea) had committed any offence involving commercial quantity of contraband," HC said.

Murder by poison/strangulation theory

Sushant’s father openly accused Chakraborty of poisoning his son and that she was his murderer. In a 15-second video, Singh, speaking in Hindi, demanded the CBI arrest Rhea and her associates.

"Rhea used to feed poison to my son Sushant for a long time. She is his murderer. Rhea and her associates should be immediately arrested and punished," said Singh in the video clip.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) submitted its report on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI.

It ruled out murder in the death of Rajput, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta had said.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling", with Dr Gupta saying the panel did not find any trace of poison and drugs in the viscera.