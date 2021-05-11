Mumbai: YouTuber files complaint against A R Rahman, Shekhar Kapur's talent management firm MyQyuki

A social media influencer on Tuesday filed a private complaint for alleged breach of trust against a talent management firm whose founders include musician A R Rahman.

Shadab Khan, the complainant, has accused MyQyuki, the firm, of not paying him dues to the tune ofover Rs 1.90 lakh as his share of advertising revenue from his YouTube videos.

The complaint was filed before the Bandra magistrate court by Khan's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh. The court has yet to hold any hearing.

According to Khan, his YouTube channel got `monetised' because of its popularity. Monetisation is a process through which a person earns a share in advertising revenue from his/her YouTube channel.