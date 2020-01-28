Mumbai woman accuses choreographer Ganesh Acharya of depriving her work, forcing to watch adult videos

A 33-year-old woman from Mumbai has lodged a complaint against Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya, accusing him of depriving her of work in film industry, demanding commission and forcing her to watch adult videos, reports ANI.
According to a report by India TV, the woman is an assistant female choreographer, claiming that Acharya has been harassing her continuously, and that he used his position as General Secretary of the Indian Film & Television Choreographers Association to revoke her membership, due to which her income came to a full stop.
The report further states that when the woman showed up at an event, Ganesh asked his fellow choreographers to send her away. The woman also claimed that they beat her up and abused her publicly.
Earlier, Ganesh Acharya had been accused by actress Tanushree Dutta of harassing her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008.
