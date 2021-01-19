Bollywood

Updated on

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara spotted at Manish Malhotra store; see pics

By FPJ Web Desk

Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, Janaury 24.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, Janaury 24. The lovebirds, who did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship, are having an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to the pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

Ahead of their wedding, Varun's brother Rohit, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara spotted at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's store in Mumbai.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Meanwhile, the groom-to-be was spotted at the Maddock films office on Tuesday.

Filmmaker David Dhawan was also clicked by the shutterbugs as he arrived at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's store on Monday.

