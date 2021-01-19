Mumbai: Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara spotted at Manish Malhotra store; see pics

Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, Janaury 24. The lovebirds, who did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship, are having an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to the pandemic it was pushed to 2021.
Ahead of their wedding, Varun's brother Rohit, sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai and niece Niyara spotted at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's store in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, the groom-to-be was spotted at the Maddock films office on Tuesday.
Filmmaker David Dhawan was also clicked by the shutterbugs as he arrived at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's store on Monday.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)