Mumbai: 'Tandav' actor Saif Ali Khan, director Ali Abbas Zafar and seven others booked for 'promoting enmity between different groups'

The Mumbai police registered an offence against makers and artists of controversial web series "Tandav" on Wednesday. The offence was registered at the Ghatkopar police station on the complaint of MLA Ram Kadam who had submitted a written application few days ago. The
As per the the First Information Registered (FIR) registered, the copy of which is in possesion of Free Press Journal, seven people have been named in the FIR including actor Saif Ali Khan, series director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, Amazon Prime's India head Aprna Purohit and Amit Agarwal and actor Zeeshan and other actors related to the web series.
According to the police they have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony (153A), deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs (295A) and statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes (505,(2))
Already couple of FIRs have been registered in Uttar Pradesh and the UP police came to Mumbai on Wednesday to question the makers and others related to the web series.
