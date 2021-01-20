Mumbai: 'Tandav' actor Saif Ali Khan, director Ali Abbas Zafar and seven others booked for 'promoting enmity between different groups'

The Mumbai police registered an offence against makers and artists of controversial web series "Tandav" on Wednesday. The offence was registered at the Ghatkopar police station on the complaint of MLA Ram Kadam who had submitted a written application few days ago. The

As per the the First Information Registered (FIR) registered, the copy of which is in possesion of Free Press Journal, seven people have been named in the FIR including actor Saif Ali Khan, series director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Himanshu Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, Amazon Prime's India head Aprna Purohit and Amit Agarwal and actor Zeeshan and other actors related to the web series.