Mumbai: Sikh delegation files plaint against Kangana Ranaut at Khar police station

Mumbai: A Sikh organisation on Monday submitted a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai alleging that she had used derogatory language against the Sikh community in her social media post. Police, however, claimed no FIR has been registered yet and they will probe the matter.

According to police sources, the Khar Police received a complaint from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) after a delegation led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and president of the DSGMC, submitted the complaint against Ranaut. In the complaint, the DSGMC has stated that Ranaut had intentionally portrayed the farmers' protest (Kisan Morcha) as a Khalistani movement and also dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists.

The complaint letter further claimed that Ranaut had recalled the massacre and genocide that took place during 1984, as a planned and calculated move on part of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"Ranaut has used very derogatory and insulting language against the Sikh community as much as she has said that they were crushed under her (Indira Gandhi's) shoes. Subsequently, the DSGMC demanded that an FIR be registered against Ranaut under section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said an official.

The delegation also met Additional Commissioner of Police (west) Sandip Karnik and moved ahead to meet the state home minister at the Maharashtra Secretariat.

