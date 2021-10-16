e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 15,981 new COVID-19 cases, 17,861 recoveries and 166 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 08:56 AM IST

Mumbai: Sherlyn Chopra files complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty - Here's why

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: Sherlyn Chopra files complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty - Here's why |

Mumbai: Sherlyn Chopra files complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty - Here's why |

Advertisement

On October 14, actor Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment.

Speaking to ANI, Chopra said, "I've filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation."

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of porn film production and was kept behind the bars and was recently released on bail.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: One more leopard trapped, but the wrong one again

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 08:56 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal