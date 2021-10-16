Mumbai: Sherlyn Chopra files complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty - Here's why

On October 14, actor Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment.

Speaking to ANI, Chopra said, "I've filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation."

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on charges of porn film production and was kept behind the bars and was recently released on bail.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 08:56 AM IST