Mumbai: Sharpshooter planning assassination of Salman Khan arrested

A sharpshooter, who has committed four murders so far, was arrested in Uttarakhand for planning an assassination bid on Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The notorious gangster named Rahul had conducted a recce of Salman's Bandra residence, said the police.
Over the years, the accused in blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan, has received several death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Rahul, who is an alias of Bishnoi, had travelled to Mumbai in January to conduct a recce of Galaxy apartments. It was during the questioning in a recent murder case that he confessed about planning the actor's assassination.
He had even visited Salman's house for the purpose and stayed in the area for two days. The sharpshooter was also keeping an eye on the time the actor would leave his house. Rahul returned to Rajasthan after the recce and they were unable to take the plan forward due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country.
He was arrested by the Faridabad police on August 15 and has been sent to Nimka Jail
Last year in September, Salman Khan had been threatened with dire consequences in a social media post, written on the Facebook wall of Student Organisation of Punjab University (Sopu). The post, by Gairi Shooter had a crossed picture of Salman Khan and read: "Salman, think, you can save yourself from Indian law, however, Vishnoi Samaj and Sopu Party has announced death sentence for you. You are an accused in Sopu's court".
"Salaam sahid da nu; Respect girls; Save animals; Avoid drugs & help poors; Sukha kahlon Garry", it added.
The post has appeared before Salman Khan's scheduled hearing on September 27 in the blackbuck killing case.
Before that, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened Khan of dire consequences in the court in front of policemen.
Khan has been sentenced to five-year imprisonment in the blackbuck killing case, but is on bail.
