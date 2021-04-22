Mumbai: Salman Khan brings back his food trucks to serve frontline works amid COVID-19 second wave

Speaking about what's inside the kits, Rahul said that they include tea, mineral water, a pack of biscuits, and snacks such as upma or poha or vada pav or pav bhaji.

The food trucks will be providing till May 15 between Worli and Juhu as of now.

Meanwhile on work front, keeping up with the promise of an Eid release, Salman's movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is all set to make it to the theatres and digital platforms on May 13. The trailer of the film is slated to drop today at 11 am.

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner, directed by Prabhudeva, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The movie will see Salman Khan romancing Disha Patani. The flick also features Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production.