Mumbai Saga: John Abraham to romance 'Special 26' actress Kajal Aggarwal

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has directed films like Shootout At Wadala and Kaabil, has kick-started his next ambitious project Mumbai Saga on August 27. The film, which stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles, began the shoot at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Mumbai where confrontation scenes were shot between the rivals and the gangster parties.

Now, it has been learnt that Kajal Aggarwal will be a part of Mumbai Saga and is set to join the team on August 28. She will essay the role of John Abraham’s love interest. Sanjay Gupta said that his gangster films often have strong female characters. Her character starts as John’s girlfriend who eventually becomes his wife. So, Sanjay wanted someone who could play a 17-year-old college girl, a young wife and then a woman in her 30s. He has admired Kajal Aggarwal’s work, her strong screen presence and is glad they are collaborating.

Another new entrant is Samir Soni who was last seen in Student Of The Year 2. He is set to star as a gangster in the film and excited for is dark role. The actor has been watching gangster movies like Goodfellas and Casino to understand their body language and how they used to dress up etc. He was fed up of playing Mr Goody Two Shoes. With a dark character, he wants to explore more.