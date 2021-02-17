Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain reaches ED office for questioning in Tops Grup case

The investigating agency had earlier asked him to appear before them on several occasions but the actor did not show up.

Armaan is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Jain.

The ED team also carried out searches at the residence of Jain on Tuesday, the day his uncle, actor Rajiv Kapoor, passed away. After conducting the searches, the ED had allowed Reema and Armaan to attend the funeral.

According to reports, the ED action was based on some chats shared between Armaan and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son, Vihang.

The ED had carried out searches at the premises of the Shiv Sena MLA and his son in November last year. The ED had also summoned the MLA to appear before it.

The case is in connection with a complaint lodged in October last year against leading security services provider, Tops Grup of Mumbai, alleging that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had been siphoned off Rs 175 crore.