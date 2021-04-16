Bollywood

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Ekta Kapoor and other celebs spotted in town

By FPJ Web Desk

Ekta Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Webber were among the others spotted by the shutterbugs in town.

Ekta Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber were among the other Bollywood celebrities spotted by the shutterbugs in town.

Ranbir, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was seen outside a clinic on Friday morning. Meanwhile, Balaji Telefims' Ekta Kapoor jetted off from Mumbai and was spotted at the airport.

Sanya Malhotra, Nikki Tamboli, Gauahar Khan were also captured in Mumbai on Friday.

Photos by Viral Bhayani
