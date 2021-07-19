Mumbai: Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty’s husband, arrested for 'creation of pornographic films and publishing them'

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, has on Monday evening been arrested for "creation of pornographic films and publishing them", Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a statement.

"There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps," the statement read.

"We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please," it added.