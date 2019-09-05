Mumbai Rains: Arjun Rampal has the perfect response for troll who asked him to stop using Range Rover

After three days of incessant rains, the city of Mumbai witnessed water-logging in several parts. Several Mumbaikars who were on their way to work were stranded and had a tough time getting back home. Social media was flooded with updates from people who were out on the street. Bollywood celebrities, too, were posting videos of waterlogged areas and warning their fans and followers.
Actor Arjun Rampal was one among them. He posted a video of a luxury car stuck in a water-logged area and captioned the post, “Only Indian cars survive in this weather. Be safe. Drive Indian.” The video showed the street with water filled up till knee-length.
Soon after he posted the video, the post was filled with comments and likes. However, one user found the situation ironic as Arjun himself must have been in a high-end car. The user commented, “What rubbish bro so you also stop using Range Rover and buy a Maruti alto @rampal72”. However, seems like the user was completely mistaken as Arjun Rampal gave him back responding “@user34906 took the video from my Alto”.
Meanwhile, the actor is currently at a happy space in the personal front as he recently welcomed his baby boy with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. On the work front, he was last seen in J P Dutta’s war drama Paltan.
