Mumbai Police uses Pankaj Tripathi's 'Mirzapur' meme to share a message on fraudsters

Earlier, Pankaj shared that the response to “Mirzapur 2” has been overwhelming. He had said, “Within hours of the trailer, memes started floating and I really enjoyed how it made the audience so happy.”

Meanwhile, the web series has been renewed for a third season.

The series explores the tussle between power, politics and love. It narrates a story of families looking for power in the city, with bloodshed, violence and grit at the core of the narrative. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.

Second season also featured Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.