Mumbai Police uses Pankaj Tripathi's 'Mirzapur' meme to share a message on fraudsters

Popular web series “Mirzapur” has been talk of the town ever since the launch of its second season. The latest instalment hasn’t just garnered positive reviews for stellar performances and an edgy narrative, but also for it’s memes.
Recently, the Mumbai Police’s official Twitter handle shared a meme featuring “Mirzapur” lead actor Pankaj Tripathi’s “neck”.
The tweet was meant to warn about fraudsters who send messages about winning an online lottery. It further added that responsible citizens should block such mediums and report it to the cops.
Earlier, Pankaj shared that the response to “Mirzapur 2” has been overwhelming. He had said, “Within hours of the trailer, memes started floating and I really enjoyed how it made the audience so happy.”
Meanwhile, the web series has been renewed for a third season.
The series explores the tussle between power, politics and love. It narrates a story of families looking for power in the city, with bloodshed, violence and grit at the core of the narrative. It stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang.
Second season also featured Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.
