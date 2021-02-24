Mumbai police to summon actor Hrithik Roshan to record his statement in imposter case

Mumbai: Two months after actor Hrithik Roshan's case against an unknown imposter was transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch, the CIU is likely to summon Hrithik to record his statament. "We are in the process of issuing summons to him and it will be issued by Wednesday night, he will be called for recording his statement on Friday," said an officer close to investigation.

In December last year, Hrithik's counsel approached Mumbai police commissioner regarding pending investigation, days later the case was transferred to CIU. In 2016, Hrithik had filed a complaint against an unknown imposter who had allegedly been emailing to actress Kangana Ranaut through his email ID.

According to the police, they will record Hrithik's statement first and later call Ranaut to record her statement. The CIU will also record statements of the police officer who registered the case in 2016 and then the investigation officer of the case. The police then recorded around 35 statements in the case including that of Hrithik and Ranaut.

In June 2017 police closed the case and submitted 'Nil' report after the forensic expert failed to established any facts about the email ID saying it was located in the US.

In 2016, on the complaint of Hrithik, the Cyber police station in Bandra Kurla-Complex registered an offence against an unknown imposter under the IPC section of 419 (cheating by personation) along with section 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology act.

Previous to the FIR, Hrithik in 2014 had complained that an unknown person was talking to his fans through an email ID similar to his original ID. There was only a difference of domain name in the two IDs

In 2016 when the case was filed, the two actors were at loggerheads, slapping each other with legal notices. According to reports, Hrithik had first sent a legal notice and demanded an apology from Ranaut and to clear the air about their alleged affair that he refuted firmly. Refusing to apologise, Kangana had then sent a counter-notice, warning the actor to take back his notice or face a criminal case.