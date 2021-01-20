Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

Mumbai: The Juhu police has issued summons to actor Kangana Ranaut in connection with a defamation case filed by Bollywood lyricst Javed Akhtar against her. The summons which was issued two days ago asked her to appear before them on January 22.

In November last year, Mr Akhtar approached the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court and filed a criminal complaint against the actress for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews. In his plea, Akhtar sought action against her under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the defamation suit, the court in December last year directed Juhu police to probe allegation and submit it's report on January 16. During the hearing on Saturday, the police sought more time to file the report. The Metropolitan Magistrate R R Khan granted them time till February 1 to file the enquiry report.

In case Kangana appeared before them on Friday, the police will take her statement with respect to the allegations and submit their enquiry report, said police.

In the complaint Akhtar alleged that, Ranaut dragged his name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The complaint also stated that, the actor had also claimed that Akhtar had threatened her to not to speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan.