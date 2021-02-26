Mumbai Police summons Hrithik Roshan in a case against Kangana Ranaut involving exchange of emails

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been summoned by the Mumbai Police to record his statement in a case lodged against fellow actor Kangana Ranaut. According to an ANI update, he has been summoned to appear before the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on February 27. This comes after Roshan's 2016 case against an unknown imposter was transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit in December last year.
The Free Press Journal's Sachin Gaad had earlier reported that the police plan record to Hrithik's statement and then call Ranaut to record her statement. Reportedly the CIU will also record statements of the police officer who registered the case in 2016 and the then investigation officer in the case.
Officials say that the investigation has revealed some 950 emails that were sent to Roshan from email addresses that included Ranaut's full name, albeit with different numbers added to them. Of these around 350 are under the scanner. "The emails were sent between April-June 2014 and some were obscene in nature," alleged the officer.
The Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut spat over a slew of emails purportedly exchanged between the two has long been making headlines. It began in 2016, with the two locked in a spat and exchanging legal notices. Roshan denies having a romantic relationship with Ranaut - a fact that she counters, alleging that the two had been involved in 2014.
Since then, the situation has gotten progressively more tangled. In 2016, Roshan filed an impersonation complaint even as their virtual war of words continued. He contends that an unknown imposter had been communicating with Ranaut. She on the other hand had said in the past that the email address in question had been given to her by the actor himself, and maintains that she had indeed been communicating with him. At the same time, Ranaut denies having sent emails to Roshan.
The recent headlines, prompted by the transfer of the case had also made Ranaut speak out about the debacle once again.
"His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again, @iHrithik kab tak royega ek chote se affair keliye?" she asked in mid-December.
