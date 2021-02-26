Mumbai Police summons Hrithik Roshan in a case against Kangana Ranaut involving exchange of emails

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been summoned by the Mumbai Police to record his statement in a case lodged against fellow actor Kangana Ranaut. According to an ANI update, he has been summoned to appear before the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police Crime Branch on February 27. This comes after Roshan's 2016 case against an unknown imposter was transferred to the Criminal Intelligence Unit in December last year.

The Free Press Journal's Sachin Gaad had earlier reported that the police plan record to Hrithik's statement and then call Ranaut to record her statement. Reportedly the CIU will also record statements of the police officer who registered the case in 2016 and the then investigation officer in the case.

Officials say that the investigation has revealed some 950 emails that were sent to Roshan from email addresses that included Ranaut's full name, albeit with different numbers added to them. Of these around 350 are under the scanner. "The emails were sent between April-June 2014 and some were obscene in nature," alleged the officer.