Mumbai Police sends summon notice to Kangana Ranaut, confirms lawyer

Kangana Ranaut's team on Wednesday had shared screenshots of Rangoli Chandel's - Ranaut's sister and manager - WhatsApp chat with Mumbai Police official and said that no formal notice had been sent to the actress. On Saturday, the actress' lawyer Ishakaran Singh Bhandari confirmed that the actress has received a notice from the police.

He tweeted, "Mumbai Police had sent a Notice at Ms Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai residence. I have sent reply on her behalf , she is committed to helping in getting Sushant Singh Rajput Justice. Hopefully Mumbai Police will co-operate."