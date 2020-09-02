Mumbai Police sends Kangana Ranaut's screenshots to cyber police, says 'tweet was never liked by Commissioner'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had recently slammed Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for liking a derogatory tweet aboutt her. Mumbai Police took to their official Twitter account and rubbished the claims. They also said that they have asked cyber police to examine the screenshots.
The actress had shared screenshots of the of a derogatory tweet against her and written, "Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME!!"
In a subsequent tweet, Kangana tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating, "When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia."
Mumbai Police replied to Kangana's claims and wrote, "This tweet has never been liked by @CPMumbaiPolice - the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot."
The tweet in question was from a street artist from Mumbai, who goes by the name Tyler. He recently came up with a 'Walk of Shame' edition inspired by The Hollywood Walk of Fame. It included the names of Ranaut, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.
Reacting to the tweets, netizens lashed out at Kangana and questioned her 'cheap antics'. A user wrote, "Because of you & Arnab I really don’t want to listen or come across any news about SSR...you people really made a situation really waste for him...he was a great actor,great human being but you people made his worth very less for your pseudo publicity...You should feel ashamed..."
Another commented, "This is Proof of the things u hv been asserting thru ur interviews. Now who will question cheap antics like these? Will any big names come out & say this is wrong & ìnhuman? Is this not harassment? R u not a woman too? They hv exposed hw low they can stoop to mock someone."
Meanwhile, others questioned why Mumbai Police was not taking any action against Tyler, instead of examining Kangana's screenshots.
