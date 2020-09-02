Mumbai Police sends Kangana Ranaut's screenshots to cyber police, says 'tweet was never liked by Commissioner'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut had recently slammed Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for liking a derogatory tweet aboutt her. Mumbai Police took to their official Twitter account and rubbished the claims. They also said that they have asked cyber police to examine the screenshots.

The actress had shared screenshots of the of a derogatory tweet against her and written, "Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME!!"

In a subsequent tweet, Kangana tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating, "When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia."

Mumbai Police replied to Kangana's claims and wrote, "This tweet has never been liked by @CPMumbaiPolice - the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot."