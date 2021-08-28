NCB raids 'Jaani Dushman' actor Armaan Kohli's Mumbai residence

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Saturday raided actor Armaan Kohli's Mumbai residence in a drugs-related case. The search is currently underway.

This comes a day after the agency arrested television actor Gaurav Dixit in connection with a drug case.

On Friday, the court remanded the accused to the custody of the NCB till August 30.

The NCB said that they have recovered commercial quantity of contraband and hence Dixit's custodial interrogation was required. However, his advocate Kushal Mor argued that the recovery was of small quantity and Dixit must be released on bail.

Armaan Kohli, popularly known for his role in 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani', has been MIA from the acting scene. He was last big screen appearance in 'LOC: Kargil' in 2003.

Over the years, he has invited a barrage of controversies.

In 2013, he was accused of assault by 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress Munmun Dutta (Babita) in Mauritius. The actress claimed that Armaan had turned physical with her and even hit her. Munmun and Armaan started seeing each other in 2008 and had a very short-lived relationship.

During his ‘Bigg Boss’ stint, Arman was arrested for physical abuse after fellow contestant and British singer-actress Sofia Hayat filed a complaint against him. However, he was later released on bail.

In 2018, Kohli was accused by his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa of assaulting her.

The duo had an argument over some monetary issue at their residence on Sunday evening and during the altercation, he allegedly pushed the woman and she fell from the stairs. The accused then pulled her hair and banged her head on the floor, the police officer said citing the complaint.

Following the assault Armaan was booked under relevant sections of the IPC.

