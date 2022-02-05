Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer under aggressive therapy, tolerating the procedures well, says doctor

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has deteriorated again, reports from ANI stated.

The singer is on a ventilator and is critical, the agency said on Twitter. She is still in ICU and will remain under the observation of doctors, Dr Pratit Samdani, Breach Candy Hospital told the news agency.

Giving a statement to ANI, Dr. Pratit Samdani said, 'Singer Lata Mangeshkar is in the ICU ward. She continues to be under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well at this moment'.

Samdani had earlier last week stated that the singer's health was improving and she was off the ventilator. According to him, Mangeshkar had also shown signs of marginal improvement.

Meanwhile, several media personnel gathered outside Breach Candy hospital after news about the singer's health condition spread. Moreover, news about the singers health was also displayed outside the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai on January 8 where she is being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 05:09 PM IST