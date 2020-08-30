Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar's building sealed by BMC as precautionary step amid COVID-19

Mumbai: The residential building Prabhukunj, where playback legend Lata Mangeshkar lives, was sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The singer and her family are safe.

The Mangeshkar family released an official statement that reads: "We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The Building Society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building, and it is mandatory to take these precautions. Even our usual festive Ganesha celebrations were a simple familial one this time, to cooperate and support social distancing."