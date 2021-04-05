Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut's challenge to proceedings in Javed Akhtar's defamation complaint dismissed

A sessions court in Dindoshi, Mumbai, has dismissed an application filed by actor Kangana Ranaut challenging the legality of the proceedings against her in a city magistrate court, initiated upon a criminal defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.
In his complaint filed in November, last year, before the Andheri magistrate court, Akhtar had stated that Kangana had made comments in an interview to Republic TV on 20 July, 2020 wherein she had called him part of a certain “gang” in context of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Akhtar had further complained about the social media trolling he faced as a result of her allegations in the interview. The magistrate had taken cognizance of the complaint on 1 February and summoned her before him on 1 March. The court had then issued a non-bailable warrant against the actor when she had failed to appear.
On 10 March, Kangana had approached the Dindoshi sessions court through her advocate Rizwan Siddiquee challenging the cognizance taken by the lower court in the matter.
Her plea had stated she was summoned by the court without the witnesses named in Akhtar’s complaint being examined on oath as is required under the CrPC. Akhtar had been examined by the court.
She had said that she had received the summons late and that her advocate had apprised the magistrate that the process had not been followed. Her plea said she was also aggrieved by the issuing of the bailable warrant by the magistrate against her.
She had sought that the order of the magistrate be set aside and the bailable warrant be cancelled.
On 25 March however, a day before the bailable warrant was to be executed, the actor had presented herself before the magistrate and the court had cancelled the warrant against her.
