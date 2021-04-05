Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut's challenge to proceedings in Javed Akhtar's defamation complaint dismissed

On 10 March, Kangana had approached the Dindoshi sessions court through her advocate Rizwan Siddiquee challenging the cognizance taken by the lower court in the matter.

Her plea had stated she was summoned by the court without the witnesses named in Akhtar’s complaint being examined on oath as is required under the CrPC. Akhtar had been examined by the court.

She had said that she had received the summons late and that her advocate had apprised the magistrate that the process had not been followed. Her plea said she was also aggrieved by the issuing of the bailable warrant by the magistrate against her.



She had sought that the order of the magistrate be set aside and the bailable warrant be cancelled.

On 25 March however, a day before the bailable warrant was to be executed, the actor had presented herself before the magistrate and the court had cancelled the warrant against her.