Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut booked by Khar Police for hurting religious sentiments of Sikh community

Mumbai: A day after a Sikh delegation visited the Khar police station in connection to demanding an FIR be lodged against Kangana Ranaut for using derogatory language, the actress has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for hurting religious sentiments via her Instagram profile.

According to the FIR filed by Amarjeetsingh Sandhu, 47, him and other leaders of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) came across a post on Ranaut's Instagram profile on November 21, whose translation read that “Khalistani Terrorist may be arm twisting the government today…but let’s not forget the woman prime minister had crushed them under her shoe…no matter how much suffering she caused to this nation…she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life…but did not allow the country to break into pieces…even decades after her death…they still shiver on hearing her name…they need gurus like her.”

The FIR further stated that the above statements made by the actress on social media portrayed the farmers’ protest (Kisan Morcha) as a Khalistani movement, showing the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists. It claimed that she had recalled the massacre and genocide that took place during 1984, as a planned and calculated move on part of then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Gajanan Kabdule, senior inspector of Khar police station said that they have registered an FIR under Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) against the actress. While they are investigating the matter further, no arrests were made yet.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 10:28 PM IST