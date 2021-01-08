Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut arrives at Bandra Police station to record statement in sedition case; see pics

For the unversed, acting on a complaint by a casting director, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered with Bandra Police against Ranaut and her sister Chandel, for allegedly trying to create hatred and communal tension between two groups through their tweets.

Subsequently, the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate had ordered the Mumbai Police to investigate the case and the sisters were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups (section 153A), deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion (section 295A) and sedition (section 124A).

After sharing a video on social media, addressing the numerous cases filed against her over various incidents, the actress arrived at the police station to record her statement.