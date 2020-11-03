Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel get fresh summons in sedition case

Mumbai: The Bandra police have issued fresh summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel and asked them to remain present before them on November 10 and November 11. The two have been summoned in connection with a case of sedition and promoting enmity between communities registered with the Bandra police.

Confirming the development, Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9 said that, "We have issued fresh summons and asked them to appear before the investigation officer on November 10 and November 11".

Earlier, on October 21, Bandra Police had summoned the two and asked them to appear before the investigating sofficer to record their statement. The actor's lawyer had then responded that she was in Himachal Pradesh and busy with preparations for a wedding in the family.

Last month, the Bandra police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the two on the direction of the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court, which had directed police to investigate the allegations against them. Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyad approached the court regarding statements and tweets by the actor and her sister.

Following the court's order, the Bandra police registered an offence under the IPC sections of sedition (124-A), promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc (153-A) deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments (295-A) and common intention (34).

The actor has been at loggerheads with the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in Maharashtra ever since alleged lawlessness in Mumbai and mishandling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case by city police. The feud escalated when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and claimed to be scared of living in Mumbai.