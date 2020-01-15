Mumbai ka Sandstorm, Chirag Patil plays his father Sandeep Patil in '83

Chirag Patil having an uncanny resemblance in the latest poster of 83 where he plays the role of his father Sandeep Patil who's known as 'Mumbai Ka Sandstorm'. It exciting to see Chirag Patil pulling off the charisma of his legendary cricketer father Sandeep Patil.

Recently, makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar,Siiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma.

The makers of 83 took to their social media and revealed the look of Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil and they write, "A mighty batsman who could overpower his competition :cricket_bat_and_ball::boom: Presenting the next devil, Mumbai ka Sandstorm - #SandeepPatil :trophy:

#ThisIs83".