Mumbai: ED raids properties of 'Ab Tak Chappan' producer Parag Sanghvi

The Directorate of Enforcement on Friday conducted raids at Bollywood producer Paran Sanghvi's properties in Mumbai in a money laundering case. The properties of the CEO of Alumbra Entertainment and Lotus Film company are reportedly being searched in connection with a bank default case.

News agency ANI reported: "Enforcement Directorate raids are underway at the properties and offices of producer Parag Sanghavi in connection with a bank default case."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sanghvi has bankrolled several hit films including 'The Attacks of 26/11', Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sarkar', Salman Khan's 'Partner', Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal-Fun Unlimited'.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:06 PM IST