Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:06 PM IST

Mumbai: ED raids properties of 'Ab Tak Chappan' producer Parag Sanghvi

The properties of the CEO of Alumbra Entertainment and Lotus Film company are reportedly being searched in connection with a bank default case.
FPJ Web Desk
ED raids Mumbai properties of 'Ab Tak Chappan' producer Parag Sanghvi | Facebook

The Directorate of Enforcement on Friday conducted raids at Bollywood producer Paran Sanghvi's properties in Mumbai in a money laundering case. The properties of the CEO of Alumbra Entertainment and Lotus Film company are reportedly being searched in connection with a bank default case.

News agency ANI reported: "Enforcement Directorate raids are underway at the properties and offices of producer Parag Sanghavi in connection with a bank default case."

Sanghvi has bankrolled several hit films including 'The Attacks of 26/11', Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sarkar', Salman Khan's 'Partner', Ajay Devgn's 'Golmaal-Fun Unlimited'.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 05:06 PM IST
RECENT STORIES

