Mumbai: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and other Bollywood celebs spotted in the city; see pics

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor were among the other celebrities who were spotted in Mumbai, on Monday.

Deepika was seen arriving at Foodhall while Ranbir was spotted leaving a clinic in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was captured by the paparazzi outside actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi's office in the city.