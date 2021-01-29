Bollywood

Updated on

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone and hubby Ranveer Singh step out for dinner with director Shakun Batra; see pics

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who's currently shooting for Shakun Batra's next, stepped out for dinner with husband Ranveer Singh.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who's currently shooting for Shakun Batra's next, stepped out for dinner with husband Ranveer Singh on Friday. The couple was spotted at Bandra's Mizu restaurant.

Earlier during the day, Padukone was captured by the paparazzi as she arrived for a shoot in Pali Hill, Mumbai.

Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film, where Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey and Sidhant Chaturvedi will be seen sharing screen for the first time, is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

The team recently completed the Gao schedule and has now been shooting in Alibaug.

Talking about the film, Deepika had said, “I love the kind of film he (Shakun) enjoys watching as a person and as a director, films that he is influenced by and they are totally the kind of films I have always enjoyed watching as an audience and as an actor, the kind of films that I love being a part of which is just people and relationships. The idea is simple but it’s really about moments and things like that. Which is why I am looking forward to this film because it’s exactly that. I mean yes of-course there is a story and a narrative but every scene is delicious and there is so much for us to do in it."

