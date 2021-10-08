Mumbai cruise drug bust case: Aryan Khan, other accused lodged in quarantine barrack of Arthur road jail

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan and other five accused arrested by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) will be lodged in the quarantine barrack of Arthur road jail i.e Mumbai Central Jail.

On Friday after Aryan, Arbaz Merchant and four others went through an RT-PCR test. They tested negative for COVID-19 and have been declared medically fit. "After the report came negative Aryan and others were brought to Arthur jail in-between 1:45pm to 2pm," said an official from the prison department.



Yogesh Desai, Deputy Inspector General, Maharashtra Prison who is handling the additional charge confirmed about the development and said, "After checking the RT-PCR report which was negative for covid-19, they were lodged in the jail. While, six were brought to Arthur road jail and two women were sent to Byculla women's prison," added Desai.



NB. Vayachal, Superintendent of Arthur road jail said, "All the six are kept in the quarantine barrack, which is on the first floor of circle number one inside the jail. The barrack is especially for quarantine facility inside the jail. They will be kept quarantined for 3 to 5 days," added Vayachal.



However, sources from the prison department said if any of them would have tested positive. They would have been shifted to the quarantine centre in a municipal school in Byculla.

Being the son of superstar Shahrukh Khan, Aryan and other accused will have the routine food served by the jail authorities to every inmate. "If he needs anything he can get it from the canteen. The jail canteen charges for the fruits, snacks and other eateries as per the availability," added an official from the prison department on condition of anonymity.

