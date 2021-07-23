Porn films case: Crime Branch officials reach Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's Juhu home; watch video

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra's house is currently being searched by Crime Branch officials in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films.

The officials reached the actress' residence on Friday evening, with Kundra, and search is underway.

According to reports, Shilpa Shetty is likely to be questioned in the case.

A video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram shows the officials arriving at Shilpa's house.

Check it out here: