Mumbai Crime Branch raids Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's Juhu residence in alleged porn racket

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch investigating the alleged pornographic video racket raided celebrity businessman Raj Kundra's residence in Juhu, on Friday afternoon.

Kundra who was arrested in the case on Monday was produced before the court on Friday after his police custody ended. After the court extended his police custody by five days, Kundra was taken to his residence by the crime branch officials.

Earlier, the Mumbai police added section 201 (destruction of evidence) in the case after the investigating revealed that key evidences including videos, WhatsApp chats have been deleted by the accused.