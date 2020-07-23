Mumbai Crime Branch identifies Koena Mitra's impostor who ran fake Instagram, YouTube page

Actress Koena Mitra's impostor, who created a fake account on Instagram, has been identified by the Mumbai Police crime branch. This comes after 'Musafir' actress called out people on Twitter for creating a fake account and sharing 'shady' images and videos.
Koena Mitra had recently taken to social media to share a screenshot of the fake profile and wrote, "You think it's a fan club? You mean Fans can upload shady pics and videos in my name? These accounts are just trying to defame me. Check their mail/ account details, Bio etc. If this isn't crime then what is? "
The account had over 36.4k followers on the photo-sharing app and even had an email addressed attached for anyone who wanted to do a business inquiry. The page had reportedly been sharing semi-nude content. Not just that, a YouTube channel was also created in the actress' name. After Koena shared the screenshot and sought the help of crime branch, they identified the person who created the account.
In another tweet, she said that the impostors who have also created a YouTube channel, shared 'porn stuff'.
She tweeted, "Both objectionable. First of all It's not a fan club. Not a FC page. Who's sahil and sana khan? They are running a YouTube channel as well where they upload porn stuff. Read their bio before commenting."
Thanking the Mumbai Police, Koena tweeted, "I'm extremely thankful to @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice and Sir Sachin Vaze for helping me out. Thank you."
Speaking the same, Koena told a media outlet that she has filed a complaint against the impostor and wants the cops to take a strict action against him. Mitra also said that she wants them to check whether he is fooling people under her name.
