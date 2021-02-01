Mumbai court summons Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akhtar's criminal defamation complaint

Mumbai: A city magistrate court has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut in a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Kangana had made statements against him in an interview to Republic TV in connection with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Magistrate RR Khan took cognizance of the complaint after the Juhu police filed an inquiry report. In mid-December last year, the court had directed the senior police inspector of Juhu police station to file an inquiry report after Akhtar had appeared before the court and given his statement.

In the complaint filed before the court in November last year through his advocate Niranjan Mundargi, the lyricist had stated that Kangana had made comments in an interview to Republic TV on 20 July, 2020 wherein she had called him part of a particular “gang” in context of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Akhtar had further stated about the social media trolling he faced as a result of her allegations.

The complaint stated that his name has been needlessly dragged into an unconnected sensitive matter and such an action is tantamount to extending veiled threats to him. The incident described by Kangana in the interview never took place, he said and added that she has chosen to defame him with ulterior motives to amplify her public presence at the cost of his reputation.