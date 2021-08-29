Mumbai: Court sends Armaan Kohli to NCB custody for a day following arrest in drugs case

Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested following the seizure of drugs from his residence in Mumbai, has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody for a day. Kohli was produced before a city court on Sunday.

The NCB on Sunday arrested actor Armaan Kohli in connection with a drugs case. Sources said that a small quantity of cocaine was found at Kohli's residence.

Viral Bhayani

Viral Bhayani

The NCB had raided Kohli's home late last evening and then took him to its office after recovering the banned narcotics, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

He added that what has emerged from the probe till now, the case could have international ramifications as the cocaine seized had originated from South America.

"The NCB is probing the route and linkages used to bring the seized cocaine to Mumbai and the involvement of other traffickers," Wankhede said.

Kohli's name emerged during the interrogation of a peddler Ajay Raju Singh who was arrested in Worli on Saturday morning, as part of the NCB's all-out war against the drugs mafia.

A history-sheeter with a previous case lodged against him by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police, the NCB nabbed Ajay Singh Saturday near the Haji Ali Mausoleum and recovered 25 gms of Mephedrone from him.

Following this, Wankhede said that a first information report has been lodged against both Singh and Kolhi, under various sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 03:12 PM IST